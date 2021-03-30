Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

