Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

