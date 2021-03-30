Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $56,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.