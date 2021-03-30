American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 491,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Alcoa stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

