American International Group Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

