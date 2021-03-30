American International Group Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.