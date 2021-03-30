American International Group Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.