Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,356 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $83,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.