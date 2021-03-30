Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.98 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $5,083,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,687 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cree by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,825 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CREE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Shares of CREE opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

