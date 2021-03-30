Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Grows By 83.9%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,803.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,482.05 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,907.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,955.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

