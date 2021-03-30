Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $55,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

