Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PB opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Several research firms have commented on PB. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

