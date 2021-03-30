Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $53,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

