Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

BRKL opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

