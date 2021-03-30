JBF Capital Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,318,841 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,411. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $694.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

