Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

HONE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HONE stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

