Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,376 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Altice USA by 110.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.