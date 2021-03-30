iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,419,000 after buying an additional 1,512,821 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,033,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,198,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

