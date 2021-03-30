Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,362 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

