Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

