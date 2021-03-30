Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157,250 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Parsons by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsons by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Parsons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Parsons by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE PSN opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

