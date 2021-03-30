Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BCEI opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

