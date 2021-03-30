Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 794 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 43.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

