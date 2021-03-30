Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $68.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

