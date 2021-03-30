Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

