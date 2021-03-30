Northern Trust Corp Acquires 16,934 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. Bank of America lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

