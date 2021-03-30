RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €517.30 ($608.59).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €669.00 ($787.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €728.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €717.86. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

