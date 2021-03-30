Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.