Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 401 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $515.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

