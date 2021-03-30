Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 128,915 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 271.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

MJ stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

