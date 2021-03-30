LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of JSMD opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.