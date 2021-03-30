Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 3,300 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

