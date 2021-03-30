Dennis P. Wolf Sells 10,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

