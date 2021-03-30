LPL Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 4,745,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 865,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

INFY stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

