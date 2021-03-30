LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Xerox worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Xerox by 17.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after buying an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 403,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

