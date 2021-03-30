LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,777 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

IHE opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.76. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $128.74 and a 52 week high of $188.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.