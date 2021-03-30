QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

