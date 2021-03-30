Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $742,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pinduoduo by 6,802.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $334,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

