Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 449.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.