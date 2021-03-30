Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 558,769 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $61.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.