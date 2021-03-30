Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $426.37 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.29 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.88 and its 200-day moving average is $401.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.