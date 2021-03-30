SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

