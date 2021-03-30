Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,888 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

BEP opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

