Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of -130.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

