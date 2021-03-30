Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

