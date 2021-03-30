Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 28,840 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 1,010,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.