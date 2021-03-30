Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 852.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,168 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $781.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

