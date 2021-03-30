78,624 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

LPG stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $1,404,174. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

