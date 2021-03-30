Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $68.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 and sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

