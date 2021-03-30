Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Drops By 66.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BEBE stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

